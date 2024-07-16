The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $250.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.93.

AMZN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.32. 12,580,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,304,344. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,757,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

