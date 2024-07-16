The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $209.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

NYSE HSY opened at $188.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $248.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.86 and a 200-day moving average of $192.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,288,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hershey by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

