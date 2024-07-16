The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.63.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group
Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of PNC opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.