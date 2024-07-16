The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SHW traded up $5.29 on Tuesday, reaching $323.76. The stock had a trading volume of 119,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

