The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,413. Southern has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $81.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

