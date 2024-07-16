Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,662 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,283,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,525. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $120.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

