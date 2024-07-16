Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,148,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. 2,302,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.87.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

