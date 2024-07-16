Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,100. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $551.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.