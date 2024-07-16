Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.96. 161,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $145.06 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day moving average of $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

