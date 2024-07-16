Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 281,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after buying an additional 194,321 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 856.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 75,006 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,921,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,404,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.99. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $657.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

