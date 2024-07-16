Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 140.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

