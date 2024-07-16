Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. PFG Advisors grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

