Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.47. 5,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.33.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.