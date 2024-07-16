Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $103.39. 234,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.20. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $105.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

