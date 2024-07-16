Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. 1,086,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,780. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

