Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $277,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in GSK by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after buying an additional 1,465,165 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in GSK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of GSK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,052. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

