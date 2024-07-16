Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.46. The company had a trading volume of 102,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average is $200.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

