Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.77. The stock had a trading volume of 178,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,042. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

