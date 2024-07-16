Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 23,266 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,266 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after buying an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after buying an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,332,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

