Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 240 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Stock Up 0.2 %

CSM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.70. 50,268 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

