Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,175 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 376,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,442. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

