Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,148 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,537,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

XSVM stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,560. The company has a market cap of $802.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

