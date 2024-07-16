Threshold (T) Price Up 16.3% This Week

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $235.27 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,740.84 or 0.99949452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000961 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00073103 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02285472 USD and is up 4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $7,030,641.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.