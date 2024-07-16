Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tosoh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.