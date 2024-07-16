TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.62

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 33776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

TPG Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,171.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TPG by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

