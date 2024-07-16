TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $9.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 273,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,199. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $219.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.96.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in TPI Composites by 556.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,600,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,903 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 134,961 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

