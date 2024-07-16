TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.72. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

