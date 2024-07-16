U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
