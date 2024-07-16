Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $263,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $17.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.20. 422,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,089. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.