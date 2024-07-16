UMA (UMA) Price Tops $2.24 on Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. UMA has a market cap of $183.33 million and approximately $29.94 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00003479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,182,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,870,822 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

