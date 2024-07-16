Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

