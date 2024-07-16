United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in United Airlines by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 67,412 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.26.

United Airlines Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. 2,199,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

