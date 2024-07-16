UnitedHealth Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 50,843 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the average daily volume of 25,691 call options.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of UNH traded up $33.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $548.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,019,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,461. The stock has a market cap of $505.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.44.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

