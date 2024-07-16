Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.09 and last traded at C$5.11. 1,332,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 738,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

Uranium Participation Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.43.

About Uranium Participation

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.