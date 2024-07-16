US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $488.98. The company had a trading volume of 813,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $496.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.57.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock worth $14,169,923. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

