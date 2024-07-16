US Bancorp DE Buys 768 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $86,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after buying an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $83,613,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,576,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

