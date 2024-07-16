US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $71,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.58. The stock had a trading volume of 626,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.00 and its 200 day moving average is $451.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

