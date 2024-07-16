US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Relx were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Relx by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 90.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. 509,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on RELX

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.