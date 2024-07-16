US Bancorp DE Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of IDEX worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDEX by 1,196.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 125,348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in IDEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.80. The company had a trading volume of 555,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.08. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

