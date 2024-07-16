US Bancorp DE Has $11.22 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after purchasing an additional 742,409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,910,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.62. 205,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $158.16 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.36.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.