US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,251 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $14,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tobam boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.27. 1,897,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

