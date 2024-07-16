US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT remained flat at $50.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,140,591 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

