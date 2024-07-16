US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CSX were worth $40,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,993,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,787,000 after buying an additional 810,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 914,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after acquiring an additional 712,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

CSX Stock Up 2.1 %

CSX stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,257,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

