US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.54. 215,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,589. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $140.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

