US Bancorp DE Sells 10,357 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSCO traded up $12.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.17. 1,195,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,166. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.46.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

