US Bancorp DE Sells 11,035 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tesla were worth $43,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.58.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.56. 126,157,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,592,203. The firm has a market cap of $818.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

