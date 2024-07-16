US Bancorp DE Sells 12,872 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.50% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

