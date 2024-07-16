US Bancorp DE Sells 2,209 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $56,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $396.08. The stock had a trading volume of 514,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $398.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.