US Bancorp DE Sells 3,753 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of SPS Commerce worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.42. 242,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,840. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.29.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

