US Bancorp DE Sells 41,612 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,612 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 528,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

